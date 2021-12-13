Four arrested for killing 4 rhinos at Inverdoorn game reserve

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of four rhinos on a game reserve outside Cape Town.

Last week, four of the animals - including a pregnant rhino - were killed while another was wounded at the Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve.

Aquila Collection spokesperson Johan van Schalkwyk said: "We are hoping there is enough evidence and that the court does not release them or grant them bail. Everyone continues to work day and night to bring all perpetrators to justice."