Family of Folweni shooting victim stunned, want answers after murders

Gunmen opened fire on the occupants of a house, killing four men and two women on Sunday night.

DURBAN - The family of one of the six victims of a shooting in Folweni, south of Durban, said that they were stunned and were searching for answers.

This after gunmen opened fire on the occupants of a house, killing four men and two women on Sunday night.

The six were confirmed dead on the scene while another person was rushed to hospital.

The KwaZulu-Natal police investigative unit has been called in to find the exact motive for Sunday night's murders.

The mood at the home of Thandazile Mthembu was very somber as mourners made their way inside to offer their condolences.

Mthembu's mother recalled the moment of the shooting, saying that when she heard gunshots, she and her grandchildren decided to hide.

She said that she could hear loud cries even after the shooting and hoped that police would respond.

However, they waited for a while before police arrived.