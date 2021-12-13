EC on cusp of COVID 4th wave as infection numbers increase

The province has positivity rate of over 17%, with almost 4,000 new cases reported over the past week, compared to 136 in the previous week.

CAPE TOWN - The COVID-19 fourth wave is creeping into Eastern Cape.

However, the number of hospitalisations was still low compared to previous waves.

Of the 291 COVID-19 hospital admissions in the Eastern Cape, 278 were in general wards and there was a lower need for oxygen on admission.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane has, however, raised concern that people between the ages 20 and 39 currently make up over 41% of hospital admissions.

Previous waves largely impacted the elderly.

He said that vaccinations were being ramped up while officials ensured that health facilities were ready for a fourth wave.

With just over three million vaccines administered as of 10 December, Mabuyane has called on more residents to get their jabs as soon as possible.