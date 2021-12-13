COVID-positive Ramaphosa in good spirits, thanks SA for well wishes - Presidency
In a statement released on Monday afternoon, his office said that the president's infection was causing him to delay a vaccine booster shot which he was scheduled to receive this week.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he was in good spirits and continued to present with mild symptoms as he remained in isolation following a positive COVID-19 test.
The president was diagnosed with coronavirus after he started feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service in honour of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.
ALSO READ:
• Ramaphosa calls on South Africans to get vaccinated after he contracts COVID-19
• President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19
In a statement released on Monday afternoon, his office said that the president's infection was causing him to delay a vaccine booster shot which he was scheduled to receive this week.
The Presidents infection is causing him to delay a vaccine booster shot which he was scheduled to receive this week.Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) December 13, 2021
Ramaphosa also reiterated his call to everyone in the country to be vaccinated because this would dramatically reduce the chances of serious illness, hospitalisation or death.
He said that he appreciated the well wishes that he was receiving.
Deputy President David Mabuza has taken up the responsibility of running the country for the next week.