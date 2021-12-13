COVID-positive Ramaphosa in good spirits, thanks SA for well wishes - Presidency

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, his office said that the president's infection was causing him to delay a vaccine booster shot which he was scheduled to receive this week.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he was in good spirits and continued to present with mild symptoms as he remained in isolation following a positive COVID-19 test.

The president was diagnosed with coronavirus after he started feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service in honour of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.

