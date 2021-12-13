Council for Medical Schemes wants all labs to cut costs for COVID PCR tests

The Competition Commission announced on Sunday that it had reached an agreement with Ampath and Lancet to decrease the price of the PCR test from R850 to R500.

JOHANNESBURG - The Council for Medical Schemes has said it wants all laboratories to decrease the price of COVID-19 tests .

The council filed a complaint with the commission to probe what it called inflated exorbitant and unjustifiable prices.

Sipho Kabane, the chief executive and registrar at the Council for Medical Schemes, said: "This outcome of yesterday also just speaks to the PCR tests and it's not talking to others such as rapid antigen tests, which we need to focus on because if we can reduce costs with those tests then it will assist the entire health system."

Meanwhile, the Competition Commission's Tembinkosi Bonakele said that due to limited time they decided not to impose any fines on laboratories found guilty.

"There were trade offs. We really focused on getting these prices down and so we couldn't afford an investigation that could take a year or even six months in the middle of a fourth wave so those factors were important to us," Bonakele said.