Cost of PCR tests reduced because of better technology - Competition Commission

In the private sector the tests are now R500, which came into immediate effect on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission said the cost reduction of PCR tests is due to advancing technologies in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commission made the announcement on Sunday, stating it had reached an agreement with major laboratories.

South Africa's two biggest private laboratories have agreed to reduce the price of the COVID-19 PCR test from R850 to R500, with smaller laboratories expected to follow suit.

This follows a complaint lodged in October that the prices were highly inflated.

Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said: "The cost of doing the tests kept going down so you can't say the prices have been high for all two years. That would not be correct.

"The costs have been going down because the technology has been getting better and the volumes are larger and larger so what you would expect over time is that suppliers will reduce their prices and their costs are also going down."

Bonakele said the laboratory companies will be fined for the high pricing, adding the immediate goal is to secure a reduced price for consumers and help fight the pandemic.