Bonteheuwel mom killed by stray bullet in suspected gang shooting

She was hit in the head while crossing a street with her five-year-old child on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel mother has been killed by a stray bullet in a suspected gang shooting.

Police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk said: "We've opened a murder case for further investigation. According to reports, Bishop Lavis police members attended to a complaint of a shooting where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personell. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested."