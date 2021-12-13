Bonginkosi Khanyile did not deliberately miss court appearance, says family

Alleged July riots instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile was supposed to appear before the Durban Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

DURBAN - The family of one of the so-called July violence instigators, Bonginkosi Khanyile, said that he missed his court appearance on Monday due to hospitalisation.

Khanyile was supposed to appear before the Durban Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

He faces charges of incitement to commit public violence and contravention of the Disaster Management Act linked with the July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.



Khanyile’s family said that he did not deliberately miss court and was in hospital.

Family spokesperson Philani Nduli said: “Bonginkosi Khanyile could not attend court today as he woke up with severe flu symptoms. He is currently getting medical attention in hospital.”

Nduli said the family was aware of the warrant of arrest issued for him and said that they would present a medical document at his next appearance.

The matter was postponed to next month.