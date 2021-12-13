Arrest warrant issued for Bonginkosi Khanyile after court no-show

Khanyile faces charges of incitement to commit public violence and contravention of the Disaster Management Act linked with the violence that spread in parts of KwaZulu-Natal five months ago.

DURBAN - Bonginkosi Khanyile, one of the so-called July unrest instigators, has missed his appearance in the Durban Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

When the court proceedings resumed on Monday morning, Khanyile’s name was called but there was no response.

His legal representative told the court that they were unable to make contact with him.

Khanyile posted on Facebook on Sunday that he would be in court.

The court has issued a warrant for his arrest, which has been stayed for his next appearance.

The matter has been postponed to 10 January next year.