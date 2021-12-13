ANC wishes Ramaphosa a swift recovery after he contracts COVID-19

In a statement issued on Monday, the ANC said that the president's resolve to beat the coronavirus pandemic should inspire all South Africans to stand together against the virus.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has wished President Cyril Ramaphosa a speedy recovery after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Ramaphosa is fully vaccinated and his office said that he was nursing only mild COVID symptoms.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ANC said that the president's resolve to beat the coronavirus pandemic should inspire all South Africans to stand together against the virus.

"We wish President Ramaphosa a speedy recovery as he continues to execute his responsibilities from home.

"President Ramaphosa’s courage and resolve to beat the pandemic should inspire all of us to stand together against this national disaster. We also wish many other South Africans who are battling with COVID-19 well. We must continue to defend each other and protect one another."

The ANC has also urged South Africans to comply with government regulations that are intended to save lives and heed the call to be vaccinated.

"We ask all South Africans to show compassion and solidarity with those who are infected and to offer support to all families who have lost their loved ones due to COVID 19. Let's all comply with government regulations which are intended to save lives. All the measures that are being undertaken to fight COVID 19 should be embraced by all of us.

"We urge all South Africans to heed the call by our government to be vaccinated. It is only through mass vaccination that we will be able to achieve herd immunity and ultimately protect livelihoods," the ANC said.

Deputy President David Mabuza is in charge of affairs in the country while Ramaphosa recovers.