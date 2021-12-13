Accommodation sector facing collapse as tourists cancel bookings due travel ban
This follows the travel bans imposed by a number of countries including the United States and the United Kingdom, after the discovery of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Accommodation Association of South Africa said about 90% of small lodges and guest houses may soon have to shut their doors due to the number of booking cancellations.
More than 18,000 new cases were picked up in the last 24 hours under review.
In the same period 21 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded.
The majority of new infections were recorded in Gauteng, which is in the grips of a fourth wave.
Chairperson of the National Accommodation Association Rosemarie van Staden said the industry is facing a total collapse
"We are daily in conversations with people who cannot keep their doors open anymore and there is just no income anymore from leisure so this is really a predicament for the guest house industry," she said. .
Van Staden said South Africa's tourism sector is in for a bleak festive season.
"Families that were supposed to come to Gauteng to visit their children, weddings have been called off. Nobody knows whether we can travel so a lot of people are now cancelling their bookings," said Van Staden..
Meanwhile ambassadors from 16 African countries are lobbying the US government to immediately lift its COVID-19 travel ban against eight African nations.
In a joint statement, the ambassadors from the Southern African Development Community argued the restrictions are unfair and negatively stigmatise the African continent.