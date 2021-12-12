Task team to consult with Bhisho High learner's parents following suicide

Lathitha Nako (16) took her life last month after allegedly being bullied by pupils and teachers.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Education Department will be consulting the family of a Grade 10 learner at Bhisho High school who committed suicide.

The circumstances behind her death sparked outrage from civil society and on social media.

Following the learner's death, the department assigned a task team to investigate.

It has now completed a preliminary report.

Eastern Cape Education Spokesperson Mali Mtima said: "The department conducted an investigation. We asked for seven days. We are done with the report."

The department will meet with the family on Wednesday while all other affected parties will be consulted and steps will be taken by Friday.

The learner swallowed a pesticide and died in hospital.

She was bullied after she allegedly revealed she had a calling to become a sangoma.