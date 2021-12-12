'An impactful and indelible figure' - State Memorial under way for FW de Klerk

Family, friends and government officials have gathered at the State Memorial Service in honour of De Klerk's role in South Africa's transition to democracy.

JOHANNESBURG - A State Memorial Service is currently being held for former deputy president FW de Klerk at the Groote Kerk in Cape Town.

De Klerk, who served as deputy president under former president Nelson Mandela from 1994 to 1996 in the Government of National Unity, died last month at the age of 85 after a battle against cancer.

He was laid to rest at a private ceremony.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy for the country's last apartheid-era head of state.

Reflecting on De Klerk's contribution to South Africa's history, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said the late former statesman left an indelible mark.

"Following the private laying to rest of FW de Klerk by his family this occasion permits us to acknowledge an impactful and indelible figure in the history of our country. We are deeply grateful to the De Klerk family for allowing us this opportunity to pay tribute to a fallen husband, father, friend, colleague, and South African," said Gungubele.

When news broke of De Klerk's death, South Africans shared divergent views on the legacy of the former apartheid-era president and nobel peace prize winner.