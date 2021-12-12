Sanral says they are committed to keeping road users safe this festive season

With holidaymakers making their way to different parts of the country, Sanral said they are committed to making sure that road users are safe.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) has encouraged road safety during the festive season among motorists.

The agency said they have made it easier for motorists to travel by fixing potholes and erecting and maintaining road signs with more than R3 billion worth of infrastructure upgrades across the province of Mpumalanga.

Sanral operations manager Madoda Mthembu said they are rolling out road maintenance contracts to improve road safety for road users.

Mthembu said: "We have indicated that in cases where you might experience potholes here and there, we have a standing instruction with our service providers that are doing maintenance that where a pothole is detected it must be repaired within 48 hours if possible."