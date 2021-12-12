Rhino cow euthanised after being shot and mutilated: SANParks

SANParks said bullet wounds were visible in her head and foreleg and there were open wounds to her nasal cavity where her horn had been brutally hacked off.

CAPE TOWN - SANParks said a rhino cow had to be euthanised in the Kruger National Park after she was shot multiple times and left mutilated.

Its rhino dehorning team made a gruesome discovery of a badly injured female rhino this week.

SANParks said bullet wounds were visible in her head and foreleg and there were open wounds to her nasal cavity where her horn had been brutally hacked off.

SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla said there were additional injuries to the lower back, presumably dealt to stun her.

"This loss of this cow means we have lost five animals. She was only four years old and could have given birth to an additional four cows. We appeal to anyone with information to inform their nearest law enforcement agencies so that the perpetrators can be brought to book," said Phaala.

Phaahla said 69 poachers have been arrested this year alone at Kruger National Park with a further 105 perpetrators of environmental crime arrested outside the boundaries of the Park.