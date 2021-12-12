Ramphosa calls on South Africa to release De Klerk so he can rest in peace

The president was delivering the eulogy at the State Memorial Service of the former president at the Groote Kerk in Cape Town .

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on upon South Africa to release apartheid last president FW de Klerk so that he can rest in peace.

"FW de Klerk was born of the African soil. He was born here in the African soil to which he has now returned and it is hear within the warm embrace of the African soil that he shall remain. I'd like to call on all of us, whether we agree with him or not, to now release him so that he can be at peace," Ramaphosa said.

De Klerk, who served as deputy president in the national unity government under former president Nelson Mandela, died last month at the age of 85 after a battle against cancer.

Ramaphosa said despite being born into white privilege and raised in the ideology of racial superiority, De Klerk would come to play an important role in our democratic transition.

"Anyone who wondered why we would we want a memorial at state level for FW de Klerk. He is one person who played an important role in the evolution of our democracy whether we like it or not," the president said.

Soon after his death, the FW de Klerk foundation released videos which showed him making posthumous apologies, but this stirred up emotions even more.

Meanwhile, a handful of protesters gathered outside the Groote Kerk on Sunday demanding justice for their families who died under the apartheid regime which De Klerk lead.