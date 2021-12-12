National Union of Mineworkers calls for Eskom's De Ruyter and board to step down

Members affiliated with the union downed tools on Saturday as they marched to the power utility headquarters in Megawatt Park.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has taken a stance stating that they can no longer keep quiet while Eskom is privatised from the backdoor.

Among the demands that were tabled is a 15% wage increase for the workers and for Eskom to remain a state-owned company and not be privatised. The union said they would give Eskom 7-14 days to respond to their demands.

NUM has also reiterated their call for the power utility CEO Andre de Ryter and COO Jan Oberholzer, including the board, to step down.

The trade union has accused the board and executives of destroying the utility.

The union acting general secretary William Mabapa said since the arrival of De Ruyter the performance of Eskom has drastically dropped.

"We are where we are today because of Eskom in crisis. We think that the current CEO, COO and the board…since they manage Eskom we have the worst load shedding ever."