NPO offers R20 haircuts to donate school uniforms in Orange Farm

Labonasiko, a name that means unity, has given parents in Orange Farm in the Vaal one less thing to worry about by donating school uniforms.

JOHANNESBURG - A nonprofit organisation based in Orange Farm in the Vaal is trading haircuts for a R20 donation towards school uniforms.

Labonasiko is cutting hair for children in early childhood development centres around Orange Farm to get uniforms for when they start school next year.

It's also sourcing stationery packs for children in early childhood development centers as they gear up to start school next year.

The founder of the organisation Lindelani Dladla said they have received assistance from other companies who share the same vision.

"Since we started late this year we have donated over 2,561 school uniforms. The uniform includes one pair of pants, a white shirt, a pair of socks, and a pair of shoes. We have done over 636 haircuts. It has been an amazing journey for us as an organisation," said Dlada.

During this festive season, Libonasiko is encouraging the spirit of giving and calling on communities to rally together and assist those who cannot provide for themselves.