Minibus taxi crash south of Durban injures 17

Details around the cause of the crash are not yet known, however, emergency services said that injuries range from critical to minor.

EMS Emergency Medical Services, Ambulance, motor vehicle accident generic image. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - A minibus taxi has crashed injuring 17 people on the M35 near KwaMakhutha, south of Durban.

Emergency services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said: "One of the patients is being airlifted to hospital and the remaining patients are being transported to surrounding medical facilities. The exact cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated by police."

