'He achieved his goals' - Tributes pour in for De Klerk at State Memorial

Family, friends, and government officials have gathered at the Groote Kerk in Cape Town to pay tribute to De Klerk who passed away last month following a battle with cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes are pouring in for South Africa's last apartheid president, with many saying FW de Klerk left the country at the end of his presidency a freer, more just, and a better place than he had found it.

President Cyril Ramaphosa accorded the former statesman, who served as deputy president under former president Nelson Mandela a state memorial service.

Reflecting on De Klerk's contribution to South Africa's history, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said the late former statesman left an indelible mark.

"Following the private laying to rest of FW de Klerk by his family this occasion permits us to acknowledge an impactful and indelible figure in the history of our country. We are deeply grateful to the De Klerk family for allowing us this opportunity to pay tribute to a fallen husband, father, friend, colleague, and South African," said Gungubele.

Speaking on his complex legacy, the FW de Klerk Foundation's Dave Steward said De Klerk wrestled with the political forces of his time.

"By 17 June 1991, the last apartheid laws were scrapped and by December 1993 with the adoption of the interim Constitution process was complete. His last message included a sincere, heartfelt, and unconditional apology for apartheid."

He won praise worldwide for his role in scrapping apartheid and shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Mandela in 1993. The following year Mandela won South Africa's first multi-racial elections with his African National Congress.

Steward said this was a turning point in his career.

"The day that he ceased to be president the leave that he had achieved his goals because he was handing power, not to Nelson Mandela, not to the ANC, but to a new democratic dispensation in which the Constitution and not the government of the day would be supreme," said Steward.

When news broke of De Klerk's death, South Africans shared divergent views on the legacy of the former apartheid-era president and Nobel Peace Prize winner.