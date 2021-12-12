Gauteng Education Dept gives parents more time to submit documents for placement

The department said it identified about 57,062 applicants who have not submitted or uploaded proof of residence during the allocated period thus delaying the process of placement for the pupils.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education has announced an extension for parents who have not submitted all the necessary documents that will enable their child to be placed for the 2022 academic year.

So far more than 273,000 children have already been allocated a place for the 2022 academic year.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said: "According to the information at our disposal, we have over 57,000 of those who did not submit those documents. We will be opening the system on 16 December to 31 December so that they can be given the opportunity to upload those documents so that we can place them."

Meanwhile, the department has been promising to conclude the placement of more than 4,700 Grade 1 to Grade 8 pupils since Friday