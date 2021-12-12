Fraudster wanted by Portuguese govt arrested in Umhlanga to appear in court

Joao Manuel de Oliveira Rendeiro a Portuguese national who absconded from Portugal after being convicted on a multimillion-dollar fraud case and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment before he escaped.

CAPE TOWN - A convicted fraudster who was wanted by the Portuguese government and arrested in Umhlanga Rocks on Saturday will appear in court on Monday.

Joao Manuel de Oliveira Rendeiro, a Portuguese national, who absconded from Portugal after being convicted on a multimillion-dollar fraud case and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment before he escaped.

The police's Vish Naidoo said members from Interpol in Pretoria, acting on an Interpol Red Notice, traced the fugitive to a location in Umhlanga Rocks where he was arrested.