Cost of private sector PCR COVID-19 tests reduced

JOHANNESBURG - The cost of PCR COVID-19 tests in the private sector has been reduced from R850 to R500 starting from Sunday.

The Competition Commission made the announcement a short while ago, stating that an agreement with major laboratories has been reached.

This follows a complaint lodged in October about the prices with the Council for Medical Schemes against private pathology laboratories alleging that the price for supplying PCR tests for COVID-19 was unfairly inflated.

The commission said there were laboratories that were still charging more than R1000. However, they will soon follow suit.

Competition commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said: "In terms of the agreement, Ampath and Lance have agreed to reduce the price of COVID-19 PCR tests from about R850 to no more than R500 per test with immediate effect."

Bonakele said Sunday's price reduction was not a first.

"When the pandemic started the price for testing was around R1400 per test so actually the R850 was a reduction as a result of intervention," he said.