Canada drops third country COVID testing for travellers leaving SA

Following much criticism over the rejection of South Africa's COVID tests, the Canadian government said travellers can use a test from an accredited laboratory within the country if it is done no more than 48 hours before departure.

JOHANNESBURG - Canada has announced that it would be temporarily dropping the third country COVID-19 testing rule for travellers leaving South Africa.

The new exemption applies to all airlines and flights from 14 December until 7 January.

However, considering that South Africa, along with nine other African countries, remain on Canada's travel-ban list (for non-Canadian travellers) - despite protests from the World Health Oganization (WHO), the United Nations (UN), African leaders, and scientists - this rule change applies to South Africa and only to Canadian citizens.

The Canadian government issued the updated advisory about the third country rule on their website.

Temporary exemption

A temporary exemption is in effect for eligible passengers leaving from or transiting through South Africa. To be eligible, you must comply with all of the following requirements:

obtain a pre-departure negative COVID-19 molecular test from an accredited laboratory in South Africa no more than 48 hours before the aircraft’s initial scheduled departure time, or a positive test result, issued by an accredited - - laboratory, obtained at least 14 days and no more than 180 days before the aircraft’s initial scheduled departure time



fly from Johannesburg or Cape Town to Frankfurt, Germany, on a Lufthansa flight that departs on or before December 13, 2021



transit through Frankfurt airport to travel on a direct Lufthansa or Air Canada flight to Canada scheduled to depart within 18 hours of arrival in Germany



On December 14, 2021, the exemption from third country testing requirement will:

apply to all indirect flights departing from South Africa to Canada, regardless of the carrier



be valid until January 7, 2022



require that your flight departs within 18 hours of arrival in your country of transit



Read the full travel advisory for South Africa here.