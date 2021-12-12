ANC scrambling to raise R200m for staff salaries ahead of Christmas - report

Employees are facing a bleak festive season because the party owes workers three months in wages.

JOHANNESBURG - The Sunday Times reports that the ANC is scrambling to raise about R200 million to cover its debt and pay employees before the Christmas break.

Employees worked throughout the local government elections despite not being paid for five months.

The workers were only paid their salaries for August and September last week after they increased protest action and launched social media attacks on treasurer general Paul Mashatile, the Sunday Times writes.

According to the publication's sources, Mashatile confirmed the R200 million figure at previous meetings and he will table a plan to raise the funds at the party's National Executive Committee meeting next week.

The ruling party has a salary bill of more than R12 million due to unpaid salaries for October, November and December.

The party also owes at least R140 million in provident fund debts as well as recurring pay as you earn tax debt and undisclosed amounts in medical aid and UIF debts.