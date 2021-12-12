2 Harding siblings die after vehicle they were playing in catches fire

It's understood the children aged five and seven were playing inside a scrap vehicle when it caught alight.

JOHANNESBURG - Two siblings were killed after a stationary vehicle caught alight in the town of Harding.

The siblings were unable to escape or be rescued as the car doors couldn’t be opened.

Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza on Sunday said it was unclear what caused the fire.

The department’s spokesperson Mhlabunzima Memela said: “The MEC has then dispatched a team of social workers to provide psycho-social support and other needs to the family. We are hopeful that when the law enforcement agencies do their investigation, they will actually will be able to determine what caused the fire.”