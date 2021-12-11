Go

Thabo Mbeki remembers ‘impeccable’ Lindiwe Mabuza in funeral tribute

Former president Thabo Mbeki has described the late former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Lindiwe Mabuza as a person who had an outstanding capacity to organise people in the ANC.

FILE: An ANC flag flies outside a polling station in Langa, near Cape Town, on 1 November 2021. Picture: AFP
Mbeki was speaking at Mabuza's funeral service in Soweto, Johannesburg.

President Cyril Ramaphosa accorded Mabuza a special provincial funeral following her passing on Monday at the age of 83.

Mabuza joined the ANC in the 1970s and in post-apartheid South Africa she served in various diplomatic positions in various countries.

Mbeki said South Africa had lost an impeccable representative, cultural activist and freedom fighter.

