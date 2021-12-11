Team probing death of Bhisho pupil who took her own life conclude prelim report

Lathitha Nako (16) took her own life more than three weeks ago following alleged bullying by pupils and teachers.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Education Department on Saturday said a team investigating the death of a grade 10 pupil at Bhisho High school has concluded a preliminary report.

The provincial education department said the probe will delve deeper into allegations levelled against any person, be it pupils or educators, who might have had indirect or direct involvement in incidents leading to the death of the pupil.

Now that the preliminary report has been concluded, the department's spokesperson Mali Mtima said all affected and implicated parties will be consulted on its outcomes.

The sessions will start with the family of the deceased pupil next week to share the contents of the report.

“We asked for seven days to complete the report and now we will engage all implicated parties to communicate all the outcomes of the report.”

All other affected parties will also be consulted, and steps will be taken where necessary by Friday.