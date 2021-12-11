SA records 20 COVID deaths in 24 hours as vaccination hesitancy lingers The Health Department picked up 19,018 positive tests in the last 24 hours, bringing South Africa's case load to more than 3,122,000. Coronavirus

COVID-19

Alan Winde

Covid

COVID-19 fourth wave

Omicron JOHANNESBURG - Twenty people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24-hour cycle, pushing South Africa’s death toll to 90,080. The Health Department reported that it picked up 19,018 positive tests in the same cycle, bringing the country's case load to more than 3,122,000. Our recovery rate is at 92.5% while on the vaccination front the department said it had administered more than 27 million vaccinations to date. As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 112 469 with 19 018 new cases reported. Today 20 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 90 080 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 878 855 with a recovery rate of 92,5% pic.twitter.com/ZzJoWMVcl6 Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 10, 2021

MORE SEVERE SYMPTOMS

Health Department officials say there's no data at this stage that suggest the Omicron coronavirus variant causes more severe forms of COVID-19.

READ: SA and Zimbabwe lead rising COVID infections as Africa's cases more than double

During his weekly update briefing on Friday, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said early data showed patients admitted during the early stages of the fourth wave had more severe symptoms compared to the those admitted during the second and third waves.

Phaahla urged South Africans to stick to safety measures geared at keeping the coronavirus at bay.

Health Department Deputy Director General Dr Nicholas Crisp said children between the ages of 12 and 17 had already begun to line up for their second vaccine dose.

APPEALS TO VACCINATE

With the Western Cape officially in the fourth wave, Premier Alan Winde has appealed to residents to get vaccinated.

READ: Western Cape officially in COVID 4th wave - Winde

He said cases continued to increase as well as hospitalisations.

The province has over 12,000 active cases.

He added it was unclear how long the fourth wave would last but added vaccinations were slowly picking up.

EVENTS TO GO AHEAD

KwaZulu-Natal will allow for major events to take place during this festive season.

Premier Sihle Zikalala made the announcement at a luncheon he held with members of the diplomatic corps in Umhlanga, north of Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal is in its fourth wave with eThekweni being the epicentre.

Zikalala said events would go ahead but warned that COVID-19 regulations must be adhered to.