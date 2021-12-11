Ramaphosa ‘considering’ SIU report into alleged PPE fraud and corruption

President Cyril Ramaphosa's office says he's studying the final SIU report into alleged fraud and corruption during the procurement of personal protective equipment against COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa's office says he's studying the final Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into alleged fraud and corruption during the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) against COVID-19.

The presidency confirmed receiving the report on Friday night and said it would study the document in a manner that preserved information that may be or become the subject of prosecution, civil action or disciplinary proceedings.

A preliminary report was given to the president in September.

The report is understood to contain information that was referred for prosecution, matters that have been referred to relevant departments or entities for disciplinary steps and what monies have been recouped.

This week the SIU said it had been investigating PPE fraud and corruption to the value of R14.8 billion.

This represents a 11% of the nearly R139 billion government spent on PPE.