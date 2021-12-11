President Cyril Ramaphosa slated to deliver eulogy at FW de Klerk memorial

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a eulogy at the state memorial service for the late former apartheid president Frederik Willem de Klerk on Sunday.

De Klerk died last month aged 85 at his home in Cape Town after a long battle with cancer.

The former leader was laid to rest in a private ceremony last month amid threats of disruptions should he be given a state funeral.

De Klerk came to power in 1989 under apartheid but later became a key figure in the country's transition to democracy after he ordered Nelson Mandela's release from prison, leading to the historic 1994 polls where the anti-apartheid leader became South Africa's first black president.

A posthumous video released by the FW de Klerk Foundation where he apologised for the crimes committed against people of colour and the role he played during apartheid sparked mixed reactions from South Africans.

The state memorial service, which will be held at the Groote Kerk in Cape Town, will be livestreamed on government digital platforms.