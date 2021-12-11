NUM members take to the streets to protest Eskom’s proposed privatisation

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) have marched on Eskom’s Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg to protest the proposed privatisation of the power utility.

It's part of a rolling programme of mass action, calling on all trade unions to demand the disbandment of the Eskom board and resignations of CEO Andre de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer.

They also want a wage increase and to have their conditions of employment changed.

NUM acting general secretary William Mabapa said they would give Eskom 7-14 days to respond to their demands.