Ekurhuleni Metro announces mayoral committee following coalition agreements

JOHANNESBURG - The Ekurhuleni Metro has announced the establishment of a mayoral committee following coalition arrangements on Saturday.

The metro had been without mayoral committee members since parties such as ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus, UDM and EFF supported the DA to become the leading party.

Mayor Tania Campbell said the committee will usher the municipality into a new era of service delivery and infrastructure revitalisation.

Campbell had been under pressure to make the appointments after the ANC threatened to go to court following the impasse.

ActionSA's Herman Mashaba said while he would have preferred that the committee be finalised sooner, they will be able to address the pressing service delivery needs that exist in Ekurhuleni.

“For us as ActionSA, we welcome the coalition partners. As ActionSA we prefer to finalise and make a pronouncement in the event that we conclude all three municipalities.”