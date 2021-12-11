City of Cape Town welcomes announcement to reform the rail sector

The City of Cape Town has welcomed the announcement that national government intends to introduce reforms in the rail sector by bringing in third party operators and competition.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has welcomed Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s announcement in Parliament that national government intended to introduce reforms in the rail sector by bringing in third party operators and competition.

Mayoral Committee Member for Transport Rob Quintas said while it was sadly too little and almost possibly too late, it was nonetheless welcome.

He said approximately 570,000 passenger trips per day had either moved from passenger rail to road-based transport modes, or these passengers were no longer economically active.

Quintas said Capetonians had deserted the trains because the service was unreliable, unpredictable, and unsafe.

He added they were looking forward to engaging national government about the announcement.