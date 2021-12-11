CapeNature assists investigation into rhino killings

An investigation is underway after four rhinos were killed and another wounded at a private game reserve just outside Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - An investigation is underway after four rhinos were killed and another wounded at a private game reserve just outside Cape Town.

CapeNature said there was a zero tolerance for biodiversity crime in the Western Cape.

It said it was assisting authorities in gathering information and evidence in pursuit of the poachers.

CapeNature's Petro van Rhyn said, "[We were] asked to assist when the incident occurred on Wednesday evening. As a regulatory authority we will leave no stone unturned to assist in bringing the perpetrators to book."