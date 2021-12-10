Western Cape officially in COVID 4th wave - Winde

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that at this stage, he was unable to say how long the fourth wave would last.

CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde said that the Western Cape was now officially in the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The province has over 12,000 active cases.

He said that as of midday on Friday, COVID-19 cases passed the 1,100 mark per day, which indicated that the province was at the start of the fourth wave.



"We are officially now in the fourth wave. It's right at the start but we are basically in it and you can see those cases, adding up," the premier said.

Winde said that at this stage, he was unable to say how long the fourth wave would last.

He also added that hospital admissions were also increasing.

"We're sitting at 6% in our hospitals at the moment. We have in the last few days gone from about between two and seven hospitalisations per day to up to 19 per day," Winde said.