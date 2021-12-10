WATCH LIVE: Health dept gives update on COVID-19, booster shots

Earlier this week, the South African Health Products Authority announced the approval of the third dose of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine in individuals aged 18 years and older and the second dose vaccinations for individuals aged between 12 and 17 years.

JOHANNESBURG - Department of Health officials are making a formal announcement and giving an explanation on any changes to the schedule for administrations of vaccination doses.

