Umgeni Water promises to fix eThekwini water issues by next week

For weeks, some communities in KwaZulu-Natal have been facing water problems due to pump failures.

DURBAN - Assurances have been made by Umgeni Water that water problems may come to an end for communities in eThekwini by next week Wednesday.

The utility has given the assurance to Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu.

After weeks of facing water problems, eThekwini residents may see a change to the situation.

Umgeni Water told Minister Mchunu that they were working around the clock to provide water for residents again.

Mchunu apologised to Durban residents, saying that things would be back to normal by Tuesday midnight.

The minister has also established a political water steering committee to tackle water issues in the province.