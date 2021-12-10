Two men arrested in Zeerust after lion's head found in their possession

Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo were traveling from Thembisa in Johannesburg looking for a traditional healer to sell the lion's head to for R350,000.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested two people for being in possession of a lion's head in Zeerust in the North West.

The two were arrested on Thursday by the Mahikeng-based Hawks team and other agencies.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase: "A police agent intercepted the sale by arranging a traditional healer and the suspects were arrested at the Shell garage in Zeerust. The animal's head was found wrapped in a refuse bag and was seized for further investigation."

The duo is expected to appear in the Zeerust Magistrates' Court on Monday.