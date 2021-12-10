Traffic & EMS officials gear up for festive season in Gauteng

For those who can afford to leave their homes this festive season, authorities are warning that there will be several roadblocks.

JOHANNESBURG - Police officers and other law enforcement officials are fanned out across crime hotspots in Gauteng ahead of the festive season.

Emergency services are all geared up and traffic officials are monitoring the expected increase of motorists these holidays.

As some companies are starting to wrap up business for the end of the year, holidaymakers are preparing for time off including local travelling.

It’s another financial tight rope for South Africa, with salary cuts, increasing consumer prices, fuel price hikes and the continued impact of COVID-19.

The police are also on high alert in some areas where shopping centres are at risk yearly.

Gauteng police's Brenda Muridili said officers were working closely with security companies to help minimise the risk of business robberies.

“We have stop-and-searches, we also have foot patrols at shopping centres.”

Meanwhile, emergency services are prepared to help anyone in distress.

“We’ve got all our 30 fire stations across Johannesburg fully operational, so we should be able to respond to all the emergencies that might occur during the holiday season including the celebrations of the coming year,” said Johannesburg Emergency Service's Robert Mulaudzi.

With the highly transmittable Omicron virus variant driving the fourth wave of infections, health officials are also urging the public to keep their masks on and keep a safe distance and sanitise their hands regularly.