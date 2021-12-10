Touching tributes at funeral of Sarah Baartman Municipality Mayor Njadayi The 44-year-old had chaired his first mayoral committee meeting when he collapsed and died in his office. African National Congress ANC

Sarah Baartman District Municipality CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) members, family and friends in the Eastern Cape on Friday paid touching tributes to the Sarah Baartman District Municipality's late mayor who passed away suddenly on 1 December. The funeral service of Mzimkhulu 'Scara' Njadayi was held in Bathurst. We bid farewell to a unique human being, Cde Scara Njadayi. An assert who brought quality of thinking & argument on issues. A force of progressive politics who was anchored among the people. Rest in peace Cde Scara! Ko Thangana, thulani nithi cwaka, uYehova uzanilwela. pic.twitter.com/XPbBqghPXx Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) December 10, 2021

He was inaugurated as mayor on 25 November.

The 44-year-old was chairing his first mayoral committee meeting when he collapsed and died in his office.

Municipal Speaker Nomhle Gaga worked closely with Njadayi and said they were still in shock at his sudden passing.

"It is hard to believe that it was only a week ago that we saw him fall at our feet. The shock and stress of those of us who were there can never be described," Gaga said.

She added that his death had left a major gap within the municipality.

"It can be said that he truly died while in the harness. It can be said that our district municipality has done little but think of the yearning gap that we are trying to close."