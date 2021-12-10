The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On ewn.co.za this morning, the national Consumer Commission says it has reasonable suspicion that manufacturer Grandisync CC provided unsafe goods that posed potential risk to the public. It follows the death of three children after they ate noodles in the Eastern Cape. The commission has launched an investigation into the conduct of manufacturer.

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has defended Shell’s seismic surveys, accusing opponents of wanting to deny Africa growth. Mantashe and the Petroleum Agency of South Africa briefed the media on Thursday on developments in oil and gas. There has been growing opposition to Shell’s plans to perform seismic surveys on the Wild Coast.

Deputy President David Mabuza has appeared before the National Assembly to respond to questions about his health and struggling Eskom. Mabuza also defended Eskom's leadership and CEO Andre de Ruyter who has come under fire for unplanned outages.

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka has urged traditional leaders – namely the Amakhosi and Izinduna - not to accuse each other of being responsible for the killing of traditional leaders in that province. Hlomuka held a meeting with both parties of traditional leaders at the old KZN legislature building in Ulundi on Thursday. He says leaders should instead work on finding solutions to their differences.

A jury in Chicago on Thursday found US actor Jussie Smollett guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct for falsely telling police he was the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime in 2019 -- an attack prosecutors said he himself staged. Smollett, who was one of the stars of the popular television drama "Empire" at the time, told police in January 2019 that he was attacked in the middle of the night by two masked men while walking near his Chicago home.

A US federal appeals court on Thursday rejected former president Donald Trump's bid to prevent the release of White House records relating to the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The appeals court agreed with a lower court ruling that President Joe Biden could waive executive privilege on the records, so that they could be handed over to a Congressional panel investigating the violence by Trump supporters.

At least 53 migrants were killed Thursday in Mexico after the truck they were hiding in hit a retaining wall and overturned in the southern state of Chiapas, a major transit point for those trying to reach the United States. Another 58 people also were hurt, three of them seriously, according to a preliminary report from the prosecutors in Chiapas, which borders Guatemala.