South Africans urged to play a role in ensuring constitutional ideals realised

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola hosted a webinar on Friday to mark the 25th anniversary of the signing into law of the Constitution and International Human Rights Day.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation has called on South Africans to play a role in ensuring that the ideals enshrined in the Constitution are realised.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola hosted a webinar on Friday to mark the 25th anniversary of the signing into law of the Constitution and International Human Rights Day.

The webinar was held under the theme "the Constitution as a catalyst for the achievement of equality".

Representatives from various sectors discussed how the important document could be a catalyst to address deeply embedded socio-economic inequalities and intolerances in society.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Sello Hatang: "Let's give our hands to build this country, to give hope where there's hopelessness and to keep reminding ourselves that we are the Constitution. It will never move an inch until we move to make a difference."