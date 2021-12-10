SIU finalising PPE corruption report before submitting it to Ramaphosa

The long-awaited report is expected to be handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said that it was putting the final touches to its report on PPE corruption related to COVID-19.

The long-awaited report is expected to be handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

The SIU has investigated billions of rands worth of corruption from PPE to fraudulent UIF TERS benefit pay-outs.

On Tuesday, the head of the SIU, Andy Mothibi, told the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that the report would be handed to the president on Friday.

But SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said that they were still finalising the report before handing it over to the president.

"We are finalising the report and it will be submitted later today," he said.

Kganyago said that the Digital Vibes investigation which led to the resignation of Zweli Mkhize, as well as the Royal Bhaca contract involving former Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko, would form part of the final report.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the proclamation for the SIU to probe all aspects of COVID-19-related corruption after a number of reports emerged.