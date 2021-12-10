Sitole activates 72-hour plan to find gunmen who killed cop in Sandton

Sergeant David Tsedu, who was stationed at the City Deep Port of Entry, was driving along Katherine Street in Sandown when he was gunned down by a group of suspects.

WARNING: This article contains footage that may be disturbing to sensitive viewers.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are searching for the gunmen who killed an off-duty police officer in full view of motorists and passersby in Sandton on Thursday.

Sergeant David Tsedu, who was stationed at the City Deep Port of Entry, was driving along Katherine Street in Sandown when he was gunned down by a group of suspects.

The suspects are alleged to have robbed the member of his service pistol and other items before fleeing the scene in a getaway vehicle.