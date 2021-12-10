Sitole activates 72-hour plan to find gunmen who killed cop in Sandton
Sergeant David Tsedu, who was stationed at the City Deep Port of Entry, was driving along Katherine Street in Sandown when he was gunned down by a group of suspects.
WARNING: This article contains footage that may be disturbing to sensitive viewers.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are searching for the gunmen who killed an off-duty police officer in full view of motorists and passersby in Sandton on Thursday.
The suspects are alleged to have robbed the member of his service pistol and other items before fleeing the scene in a getaway vehicle.
Tsedu was taken to a nearby hospital, but sadly succumbed to his injuries upon arrival.
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has directed the Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng Elias Mawela to implement the 72-hour activation plan to hunt the suspects down.
Sitole condemned the attack and sent his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Tsedu.
"The motive for the incident is the central focus of our investigation. We will not rest until those who are behind this brazen attack have been apprehended," said Sitole.
The SAPS is appealing to motorists and other eyewitnesses to come forward and assist investigations by calling the Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or downloading the MySAPS App on any smartphone.