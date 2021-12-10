SAMRC's Gray: Govt needs to be more forceful to ensure people get vaccinated

JOHANNESBURG - President of the South African Medical Research (SAMRC) Council, Professor Glenda Gray, said that while officials had to address the root cause of the vaccine hesitancy in the country, at some stage, government had to be more "forceful to make sure people get vaccinated."

Gray said that vaccine mandates were critical to gaining control over the pandemic in South Africa.

“At a global level, we have cases where over 90% vaccine coverage and in other parts of the world over 80%. We can’t be in a situation. We can’t be in a situation where 38% to 40% of our population but at some stage, one has to become more forceful to make sure people do get vaccinated,” she said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has set up a task team to look into options to make vaccines mandatory, but no decision has yet been taken.

GAUTENG INFECTIONS

Meanwhile, Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Friday said that weekly COVID-19 infections in Gauteng surged by 400% in the first week of December.

“The latest genomic sequencing by our genomic sequencing teams revealed that Omicron was the dominant variant among samples sequenced during November. Up to 70% of specimens showed Omicron.”

However, preliminary data showed that COVID-19 hospitalisations were less severe compared to the same time for previous infection waves.

Fifty-seven countries globally have now reported COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Phaahla said that the full extent of this variant's transmissibility was not known at this stage, but it appeared to be more transmissible when compared to the Delta coronavirus variant.

“Omicron is quickly displacing the Delta variant in Gauteng. The number of people testing positive has risen in Gauteng and this variant, Omicron, has also spread to all the provinces.”

He added that scientists were still conducting research to better understand the Omicron variant and how well it transmitted and whether it could escape immunity.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases' Dr Michelle Groome said in Gauteng, there was a slight increase in the number of people losing their lives to the virus: “The admission that we are seeing tend to be in the age groups with lower vaccine coverage, so we would be expecting we’ve got vaccine coverage particularly in our over 60s and that they would be largely prevented from severe disease including hospitalisation.”

VACCINE BOOSTER SHOTS

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters for people 60 years and older are set to start from January.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has authorised boosters for people 18 years and older to be administered six months after their second jab.

A second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has also been approved for those aged between 12 and 17.

Health Department officials said that six months after the second Pfizer shot, people start losing immunity and so a third jab was necessary.

The department's Dr Nicholas Crisp has reiterated that Sahpra found these booster shots to be safe.

"From January, once the Vaccine Ministerial Advisory Committee (V-Mac) has aligned with this approval, we will get the recommendation and plan the appropriate roll-out of boosters at that time."

Crisp added the regulator was also assessing data on Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine boosters.

"Once we have that information, the V-Mac is on standby to make recommendations and we anticipate that we'll be ready for vaccination of boosters for J&J. If not next week, then probably the week after."

Saphra could give an update on its studies in this regard next week.

Health officials expect to cross the 27 million mark for COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country on Friday.

