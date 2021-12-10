SABC mourns passing of former '7de Laan' actress Themsie Times
Themsie Times played the role of Maria on popular SABC soapie '7de Laan' for 13 years between 2003 and 2016.
JOHANNESBURG - The SABC is mourning the passing of actor Themsie Times.
She played the role of Maria on the popular SABC soapie '7de Laan' for 13 years between 2003 and 2016.
The 70-year-old actor's cause of death was not disclosed.
In a statement, the SABC said that she was a phenomenal actress "who warmed her way into our viewer's hearts and homes. Our deepest sympathies to Themsie's family, friends and fans at large".
