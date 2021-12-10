Questions & frustration linger as 16 Days of Activism campaign comes to an end

South Africa is still the world leader in the number of femicides, rapes and attacks, indicating that the campaign may not have the desired impact.

CAPE TOWN - Friday marks the end to another 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

The Commission for Gender Equality's Javu Baloyi is still trying to understand how a convicted child rapist, Jeffrey Donson, was elected as mayor, just a week before the campaign began.

"Some people had the audacity to take a convicted rapist and put that person and parade him as the mayor of a municipality. It cannot be," he said.

One Billion Rising SA's Lucinda Evan wants to know why the queer community has been excluded from the majority of GBV discussions.

"LGBTIQ+ in the mouth of politicians is an afterthought. We need more safe spaces."

And three years after President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to decriminalise sex work, Sisonke spokesperson Katlego Rasebitse wants to understand why police continue to arrest and sometimes even rape them.

"The police are now literally using sex workers as if they are their ATMs."

The president has often referred to GBV as the second pandemic facing South Africa, but it seems the majority of those on the ground feel those words were nothing more than empty promises.