Qatar Airways to resume SA flights from Sunday

CAPE TOWN - Qatar Airways has announced that it is resuming both inbound and outbound services to Cape Town and Johannesburg from Sunday ahead of the holiday season.

The airline continued operating after Omicron-related international travel restrictions were imposed.

But it was unable to accommodate departing South African travellers.

The airline will now fly a double daily service between Johannesburg and Doha and a daily service between Cape Town and Doha, with Boeing 777 aircraft in operation on both routes.

Departing South African customers who were forced to amend their travel plans due to travel regulations can now rebook on these flights.