Police warn against disruptions at FW de Klerk's memorial service

NatJoints said that it was satisfied with the preparedness of law enforcement at national and provincial level ahead of Sunday's memorial service, which will be held under strict COVID-19 restrictions.

JOHANNESBURG - The police have warned against disruptions at the planned state memorial service of late former apartheid President FW de Klerk, which is scheduled to take place at the Groote Kerk in Cape Town on Sunday.

NatJoints said that it was satisfied with the preparedness of law enforcement at national and provincial level ahead of the memorial service, which will be held under strict COVID-19 restrictions.

De Klerk was laid to rest in a private ceremony last month amid threats of disruptions should he be given a state funeral.

The police's Athlenda Mathe: "We want the guests who are attending the state memorial service to conduct themselves in an orderly and responsible manner. Attendees are also encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement officers and exercise patience in a bid to ensure that all participants are able to mourn ina safe and secure environment."

GALLERY: FW de Klerk - SA's last apartheid president through the years